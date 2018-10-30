Tom Brady Already Hitting The Weights Ahead Of Patriots-Packers Showdown

A quick turnaround means there actually are no days off for the New England Patriots this week.

That doesn’t seem like it’s an issue for Tom Brady.

The morning after throwing for 324 yards in the Patriots’ 25-6 road win over the Buffalo Bills, Brady posted his now-customary Instagram victory video from a weight room, seemingly interrupting a workout to get fans hyped for a Week 9 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

(Click here to watch Brady’s video on Instagram.)

“Great win. 6-2. Always tough in Buffalo. Defense made some huge play,” Brady said in the video. “Green Bay next, Sunday night, Foxboro. We’re going to need you! Let’s go!!!”

Sticking with the hard-hitting theme, Brady included a clip of his admirable “block” on a Julian Edelman end-around, in which Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander steamrolled him but failed to make the tackle on the successful third-down conversion. Brady fittingly dubbed the video with P.O.D.’s “Boom.”

The Patriots QB clearly is fired up for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, and with good reason: It’s Green Bay’s first visit to Gillette Stadium since 2010, and New England has the chance to improve to 7-2 by knocking off Aaron Rodgers and Co.

