Tom Brady Goes All Out For Halloween, Dresses Up As Pennywise

You can take it to the bank that Tom Brady will be dialed in on the gridiron every week, but you also can count on him indulging in the lovely annual tradition that is Halloween.

And this year, he went all out.

It’s tough to outdo the avocado toast getup he and his wife Gisele Bundchen wore last year, but in 2018 he took things in a totally different direction.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a family photo on Instagram featuring everyone’s Halloween costume. Bundchen went as a unicorn, while the kids dressed up uniquely as well.

Brady isn’t in the shot though. That is, until you look at the clown in the window. That’s right, Brady went as Pennywise this year.

(You can see the post here if you’re looking to be thoroughly horrified)

When it comes to Halloween, Brady is not one to cut corners.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images