Tom Brady Had Simple Message For Matthew Slater After Chiefs Took Late Lead

Tom Brady knows exactly what to tell his teammates in big moments.

Such was the case last Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs returned a kickoff 97 yards and scored three plays later to take a 33-30 lead over the New England Patriots with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Despite the fact the Patriots had blown a 15-point lead, Brady wasn’t worried, bumping fists with fellow team captain Matthew Slater before delivering a simple message.

“We’re good,” Brady told Slater, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

After giving up the long kickoff, Slater had his doubts.

“We are? It sure doesn’t feel that way,” Slater thought as Brady prepared to take the field.

The 41-year-old quarterback made good on his word, as the Patriots outlasted the Chiefs 43-40 in an entertaining shootout that saw Brady drive the Pats down the field to set up the game-winning field goal.

“I guess we were good,” Slater said, per Reiss.

Brady and the Patriots now have won three games in a row after starting the season 1-2. New England will look to continue its winning streak Sunday when the Pats travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images