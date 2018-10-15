Tom Brady Has Good News For Rob Gronkowski In Celebratory Instagram Post

Tom Brady may have been slightly annoyed with his All-Pro tight end Sunday night. But winning cures all.

In the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, NBC’s on-field microphones caught Brady telling Rob Gronkowski to “stand up” before a second-down snap.

It was a pretty hilarious moment — and one that the self-aware Brady apparently checked out on social media after leading the Patriots to a 43-40 win.

Shortly following the victory, the 41-year-old quarterback had a special message for Gronk in his now-customary Instagram video that replaced the “TB Times” as his victory missive to Pats fans.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

“Gronk, you can line up however you want (if) you keep stiff-arming people like that,” Brady said in the video, before signing off because “my kids are sleeping.”

The play Brady is referring to was Gronkowski throwing Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker out of the club with a vicious stiff-arm en route to a 39-yard gain, which set up Stephen Gostkowski’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

That’s one way to get on Brady’s good side.

As the GOAT noted in his Instagram video, the Patriots are onto Chicago, where they’ll battle the 3-2 Bears next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images