Tom Brady Is Hyped For Red Sox’s World Series Parade In ‘Best Sports Region’

Tom Brady knows how well Boston celebrates it sports championships, and he expects another grand party Wednesday in Titletown.

Fresh off a 25-6 win over the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots quarterback took time out of his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” on Tuesday to congratulate the Boston Red Sox on winning the 2018 World Series.

“What an incredible year the team had,” Brady said. “I remember just following them early in the year and they won every series and they were playing so great. They just made such a commitment to winning. I think it really makes the whole region proud that it’s all-in for winning all the time.”

The Red Sox’s championship parade — their fourth since 2004 — is set for Wednesday morning in downtown Boston, and the building excitement prompted Brady to declare the Boston area the GOAT of sports regions.

“The parade is going to be pretty amazing,” he said. “Had a lot of championships here. I know what it’s like to win a championship and I know what it means to the city, and to be able to go out there and celebrate with all the fans — we get incredible support, and this is the best sports region in America. It’s just a great, great thing to be a part of.

Brady knows what he’s talking about: He and the Patriots are responsible for five of the region’s 11 championships since 2001, and the 41-year-old QB has enjoyed himself on more than a few trips down Boylston Street. He’s also hoping the titles keep coming.

“Congrats to the Red Sox, and hopefully they inspire us other teams to keep grinding it out and see if we can put ourselves in a position to do something similar,” Brady added.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images