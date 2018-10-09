Tom Brady Preaches Importance Of Sleep With Funny Instagram Post

Tom Brady almost seems like a machine these days rather than an actual human being.

Brady, of course, is incredibly conscious about his fitness, which has allowed him to keep playing quarterback at an elite level in his 40s. While the New England Patriots star frequently vocalizes the importance of a proper diet and workout regimen, he took to Instagram on Tuesday to stress an equally important facet of his day-to-day life: sleep.

Brady opted for the meme route to make his point. On one side was a photo Brady grimacing during the Patriots’ blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 season opener, coupled with the caption “Before 8 Hours Of Sleep.” On the other was a snapshot of Brady dressed to the nines at the Met Gala with the caption “After 8 Hours Of Sleep.”

You can check out Brady’s humorous sleep campaign here.

We expect Brady to be well-rested when the Patriots host the 5-0 Chiefs this Sunday night in a battle of AFC powerhouses.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports