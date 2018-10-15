Tom Brady Reluctantly Passes ‘Madden’ Torch To Steelers’ Antonio Brown

Tom Brady is beginning to learn that all good things must come to an end.

(And no, we’re not talking about his football career, which may never end.)

The New England Patriots quarterback, as you might recall, was the cover boy for last year’s “Madden NFL 18.” And Brady apparently is quite fond of his version, as he has refused to cave and purchase “Madden NFL 19,” which has Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown on the cover.

But that all ended Monday.

Fresh off his team’s thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady finally ditched his old “Madden” and replaced it with Brown’s version. Brady commemorated the torch-passing in a rather silly Instagram video.

Brady likely won’t be too disappointed with “Madden 19,” as he currently carries a 97 player rating. Drew Brees currently has a 99 rating, the highest rating of any quarterback in the game.

