Tom Brady Rooting For Red Sox (Duh) And This Other Team In MLB Playoffs

Should the Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers eventually meet in the World Series, Tom Brady will be one seriously conflicted baseball fan.

The New England Patriots quarterback joined Westwood One Radio’s Jim Gray on Monday for their weekly interview/thing. Per usual, the segment felt scripted and was, well, just plain weird.

Toward the end, however, Brady was asked about his thoughts on the Major League Baseball playoffs, which finally arrived. Brady unsurprisingly said he is rooting for the Boston Red Sox, but he also revealed he’s pulling for the Brewers, as well.

“I can’t believe it’s actually here,” Brady said. “Boston is such a sports town and they love the Red Sox, I certainly love watching them. You know, the Milwaukee Brewers and our buddy, (Brewers owner Mark Attanasio), they’ve played great and they won today. That was a huge win for them today.

“Those are the two ones I’m pulling for. So, hopefully, it’s a good MLB playoffs. I certainly hope it’s better than what the Ryder Cup was last weekend, because all my buddies got their butts kicked, unfortunately.

We don’t know the nature of Brady and Gray’s relationship with Attanasio, nor do we know why Brady is pulling for the Brew Crew. But Milwaukee has been a fun team to watch this season and is easy to root for, so we’re not going to knock the 41-year-old.

As for the Red Sox, they’ll begin their quest for a World Series championship Friday night at 7:32 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Who Boston plays in the American League Division Series, however, remains to be seen.

