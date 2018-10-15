Tom Brady Shuts Down Chiefs LB Breeland Speaks’ Excuse For Missing Key Sack

Tom Brady isn’t a big fan of excuses.

Following the New England Patriots’ 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks claimed he didn’t sack Brady on a key third-and-goal in the fourth quarter because he was worried about being hit a rough the passer penalty.

Brady slipped out of Breeland’s grasp and rumbled for a 4-yard touchdown run that put New England up 37-33 after the extra point. Breeland told reporters after the game that he let up on the tackle because he thought Brady already had thrown the ball and believed there was no doubt he would be flagged in Foxboro.

The Patriots 41-year-old signal-caller was asked about Breeland’s excuse Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan.” Brady isn’t buying it.

“If he had the chance to tackle me, he probably should have tackled me,” Brady said, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

Ruthless.

The NFL’s new roughing the passer rules already have affected a few games early this season, but this is the first time the rule has caused a player not to make a play for fear of being penalized.

Had Speaks wrapped Brady up, the Patriots likely would have settled for a field goal to tie the game at 33 and the outcome of the game might have flipped on Speaks’ whiff. On the other hand, the game likely ends with a Brady game-winning drive whether Speaks completes the sack or not.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images