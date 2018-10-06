Tom Brady’s Performance Vs. Colts Left Cris Carter Asking This Question

Tom Brady makes it really, really difficult to remember that he’s 41 years old.

The veteran quarterback was stellar in the New England Patriots’ Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts, completing 34-of-44 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns. While New England’s offense struggled to start the season, Brady has shown no real signs of decline, which is leaving Cris Carter absolutely dumbfounded when it comes to TB12’s longevity.

While Father Time, of course, is undefeated, Carter is beginning to wonder why Brady ever would leave the game, which the “First Things First” co-host explained during Friday’s show on FOX Sports 1:

.@criscarter80: I think Tom Brady is just going to play forever. I don't know why he would ever stop. pic.twitter.com/GeYtR2VUcB — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 5, 2018

At this point, it’s become tough to truly appreciate Brady, as we’ve grown accustomed to his greatness. But when you take a look at the landscape of the NFL, it’s remarkable that arguably the best quarterback in the league is closer to age 50 than he is 30.

So while Carter’s comment is more on the side of hyperbolic, it’s effectively become a fool’s errand to try to pinpoint when Brady might hang up his cleats.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports