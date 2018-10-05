Tom Brady’s TD Pass To Josh Gordon Was Pretty Historically Significant

FOXBORO, Mass — Tom Brady’s touchdown pass to Josh Gordon on Thursday wasn’t just impressive, it was historic.

In the New England Patriots’s Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Brady launched a 34-yard pass to the end zone, connecting with Gordon for the score.

As you’ll notice in the caption of the Patriots’ tweet, it was a bit more than just a touchdown to effectively put the game out of reach.

It was Brady’s 500th regular-season touchdown pass, making him just the third quarterback in NFL history to hit that mark.

Furthermore, by connecting with Gordon for the first time, Gordon became the 71st recipient of a Brady TD pass. That 71 marker is the new NFL record, with Brady passing Vinny Testaverde on the all-time list.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images