Torey Krug Has Chance To Make Season Debut When Bruins Host Canadiens

The Boston Bruins are a bit thin on defense, but they could be getting a much-needed reinforcement Saturday.

While head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Charlie McAvoy, Urho Vaakanainen and Kevan Miller all will miss the B’s clash with the Montreal Canadiens, there is a chance Torey Krug could make his season debut at TD Garden.

Krug has been out all season after suffering an ankle injury in last year’s playoffs, but he skated with the club Friday and could suit up Saturday against the Habs.

