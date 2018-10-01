Torey Krug Injury: Bruins Defenseman Out Three Weeks With Ankle Issue

The Boston Bruins announced Monday that defenseman Torey Krug suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Krug’s absence could be a big loss for the B’s blue line. The 27-year-old D-man tallied a career-high 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) and averaged 20:24 of ice time in 76 games last season. That scoring total led all Bruins defensemen.

Here’s how Boston’s defense pairings looked without Krug during Monday’s practice, per the team:

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Brandon Carlo

Urho Vaakanainen–Kevan Miller

Matt Grzelcyk–Steven Kampfer

The Bruins begin the 2018-19 regular season Wednesday in Washington against the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals.

