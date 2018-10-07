Tuukka Rask Focused On Having Strong Game For Bruins In Home Opener

Wednesday certainly wasn’t Tuukka Rask’s best night between the pipes.

The Bruins goalie gave up five goals on 19 shots in Boston’s opening night 7-0 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Rask was pulled midway through the second period and sat out Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief Wednesday and proceeded shutout the Sabres on Thursday with a stellar 32-save performance in the Bruins’ 4-0 win.

Boston now will shift its focus to Monday when it hosts the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden for the B’s first home game of the 2018-19 season. Rask likely will get the start in net and is looking to put his first start behind him.

“I don’t want to get embarrassed when I play again. I think that’s where I’m at right now,” Rask told NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “Get out there, get a win and feel good about yourself and build it. If you play bad or good, you flush it out and focus on the next one. Your mindset doesn’t really change there.”

Hopefully Rask can feed off the momentum from Thursday’s shutout, as all eyes will be on him come Columbus Day when he has a chance to bounce back against a mediocre Senators team.

