Twitter Goes Nuts Over Dodgers’ ‘Damage Done’ Tweet After Red Sox Win World Series

One would think a team would take caution after Aaron Judge and Alex Bregman attempted to troll the Boston Red Sox.

As you know, Judge strolled through the Fenway Park concourse blaring “New York, New York” after the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series Game 2 win. And Alex Bregman posted a now-deleted Instagram video of him and his Houston Astros teammates hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs off Nathan Eovaldi ahead of their Game 3 AL Championship Series matchup.

The Sox, of course, went on to win both the AL Division and Championship Series to reach the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After L.A.’s Game 3 win, they tried their luck in trolling Boston with a tweet that read “Damage done.” It was a bit awkward, considering the Dodgers still were down 2-1 and went on to lose the next two games as the Red Sox claimed the World Series title in a 5-1 win in Game 5.

Of course, the Twitter world lost their collective minds after the win and had their own fun at the Dodgers’ expense.

Damage done indeed! You think you’d learn from NY and Houston! Boston teams take bulletin board material very seriously and that’s why we are WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! #119-57 https://t.co/uPh8Rsb4AC — Jess Thomas (@CLNS_JessSayin) October 29, 2018

when will teams learn? No team has won a game after taking a shot at the Red Sox. — UM 7-1 NO 5-1 ASU 4-4 GS 5-1 (@anthonyrziola) October 29, 2018

Now damage has been done. #DirtyWater — Tristan Simons (@tsimons23) October 29, 2018

This tweet aged very poorly. — Lewis M. (@ThaIllest89) October 28, 2018

Trolling the #redsox is always a bad idea — Miss Kerk (@MissKerk) October 29, 2018

Maybe teams will be more cautious next season when they think about trolling the Sox.

