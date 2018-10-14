Twitter Loses Its Mind After Joe West Gets Drilled By Christian Vazquez Throw

Playoff baseball typically delivers moments you’ve never seen before, and that notion held true Saturday night at Fenway Park.

With the Houston Astros leading the Boston Red Sox by just one run in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the visitors tried to help their cause for insurance when Jake Marisnick stole second base. The outfielder likely would have been safe in any circumstance thanks to a great jump, but it was made a certainty when Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez absolutely drilled longtime umpire Joe West with his throw down to the bag.

Given Joe West is, well, Joe West, Twitter predictably went crazy after the gaffe.

Christian Vazquez beaning Joe West is the best moment of the MLB playoffs. This will not be topped. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 14, 2018

Christian Vazquez just pegged Joe West with a throw, and Boston will have a parade this October no matter the result of this series — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 14, 2018

I can't get over the effort (or lack of) made by Joe West there. Like, he kind of tried to get out of the way, but not really? Took a half step away from it, then turned his right shoulder into it. And had *zero* reaction afterward. Like it was a normal thing that happens. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 14, 2018

All respect to Joe West, who took that off the chest like a champion. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 14, 2018

Joe West, cat-like. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 14, 2018

You might want to put some ice on it after the game, Joe.

