Twitter Loses Its Mind After Joe West Gets Drilled By Christian Vazquez Throw

Playoff baseball typically delivers moments you’ve never seen before, and that notion held true Saturday night at Fenway Park.
With the Houston Astros leading the Boston Red Sox by just one run in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the visitors tried to help their cause for insurance when Jake Marisnick stole second base. The outfielder likely would have been safe in any circumstance thanks to a great jump, but it was made a certainty when Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez absolutely drilled longtime umpire Joe West with his throw down to the bag.
Given Joe West is, well, Joe West, Twitter predictably went crazy after the gaffe.
You might want to put some ice on it after the game, Joe.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
