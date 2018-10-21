Twitter Reacts To Browns’ Baker Mayfield’s Reaction To Bucs’ Game-Winning FG

It’s been quite the season for the Cleveland Browns.

The team not only has two wins in 2018, they also have reached overtime three separate times heading into Week 7. The Browns have tied once and came away victorious on another occasion. And on Sunday, they were met with yet another overtime, this time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tied at 23 with 1:55 remaining, Bucs kicker Chandler Catanzaro nailed a field goal from 59 (!) yards out to seal the 26-23 win. Even though the ending was stunning, the world of Twitter was more focused on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s reaction rather than the kick that ended the game.

First, let’s take a look at the kick that improved Tampa Bay to 3-3 with Mayfield’s reaction at the end of the video.

Twitter, of course, responded accordingly.

Mood in Cleveland rn pic.twitter.com/cTj4Hap86c — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield just became a meme. — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) October 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield’s face 😂😂😂 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 21, 2018

It just sunk in for Baker Mayfield he's a Cleveland Brown. — Nicholas Allan (@Blackfistup) October 21, 2018

The Bucs win in OT! And Baker Mayfield can't believe it pic.twitter.com/G4jnc3zI46 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 21, 2018

Nothing beats seeing @bakermayfield face after that — Tfretwell (@TommyFretwell) October 21, 2018

Hey, at least Mayfield and the Browns have a 2-4-1 record. And are only one win away from tying a 2015 season-high.

