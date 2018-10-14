Twitter Roasts Bills QB Nathan Peterman For Horrendous Pick-Six Vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills lost quarterback Josh Allen to injury during Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Houston Texans, and that meant Nathan Peterman had to replace him.
Peterman, you might remember, threw five interceptions in one half against the Los Angeles Chargers last season and is among the worst backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
He did nothing to shed that reputation Sunday, as he threw a game-clinching pick-six late in the fourth quarter. Check out the play in the video below:
Ouch.
What’s worse is that Peterman threw another interception on the next Bills drive.
As you might expect, Twitter roasted Peterman for his latest poor showing:
The Texans won 20-13, dropping the Bills to 2-4. Buffalo better hope Allen is ready to go next week because an entire season with Peterman under center would be brutal for Bills fans.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP