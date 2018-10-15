Tyreek Hill, Agent Want Patriots Fan Who Threw Beer On Chiefs Star Prosecuted

Tyreek Hill didn’t seem too bothered by an unfortunate beer-throwing incident Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The same can’t be said for his agent.

Drew Rosenhaus, who represents the speedy Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday they want to take action against a fan who splashed beer on Hill after he scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”

Rosenhaus and Hill are talking to both the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association about legal options, per Schefter.

The Patriots already have punished the fan, announcing Monday the person will be barred from all future events at Gillette Stadium.

Hill downplayed the incident after the game, insisting he was “not mad at all” and that it “comes with the territory.”

The Chiefs left Foxboro with a 43-40 loss, but not due to any fault from Hill, who racked up 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns on seven catches.

