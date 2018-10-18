USA Reaches 2019 Women’s World Cup, Wins CONCACAF Championship

The United States women’s soccer team looks primed to defend its crown.

Team USA steamrolled regional opposition this month en route to winning the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship and qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The U.S.’s journey started in earnest Oct. 7 with an emphatic 5-0 win over Panama and concluded Wednesday night with a 2-0 win over Canada in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship title game.

QUEENS OF CONCACAF! The #USWNT are 2018 confederation champs! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hv0sfEYTIe — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 18, 2018

USA’s celebrations started on the field at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and continued in the dressing room.

NEVER GETS OLD!

Raise that trophy. pic.twitter.com/Yqdbo9xyXi — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 18, 2018

Qualified for France 2019 ✅

Champions of @Concacaf ✅ pic.twitter.com/jmntoQK7rC — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 18, 2018

The U.S. amassed a perfect 5-0-0 record in the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, outscoring opponents by an eye-popping 26-0.

Striker Alex Morgan powered USA with seven goal during the tournament, earning Golden Boot honors. She thanked fans for their support following the win over Canada.

24 goals in her last 24 games.@Concacaf Golden Boot winner.

RT to congratulate @alexmorgan13! pic.twitter.com/31Yv9nYyPt — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 18, 2018

Julie Ertz won the Golden Ball as the outstanding player of the tournament. She also thanked fans and her teammates for the team’s success.

Morgan and Ertz were named to CONCACAF’s Best XI team, as were teammates Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heath, Kelley O’Hara and Megan Rapinoe.

Team USA will regroup from the qualifying tournament and soon begins preparing for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which will run between June 7 and July 7 in France. USA’s dominant performances in qualification and its status as defending world champion means only one expectation exists for the team at World Cup 2019: victory.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images