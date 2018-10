In addition to October marking the start of the NHL season, it also means Halloween is right on deck.

In the latest Ultimate Question of the Week, NESN’s Jahmai Webster asked Bruins fans at The Sports Zone in Dracut, Mass. what their favorite Halloween costume was when they were a kid.

To hear their answers, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images