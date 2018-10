John Moore signed a five-year free agent contract to join the Boston Bruins in the offseason, and he made a positive impact in a 7-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Moore registered four shots, a hit and a blocked shot in 18:23 of ice time on the second pairing alongside Brandon Carlo.

For more on Moore, check out the “Bruins Face-off Live” video above, presented by Echostor.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images