Wally Roasts Aaron Judge’s ‘New York, New York’ Stunt After Red Sox Clinch ALDS

Aaron Judge must really be regretting a decision he made Saturday night.

After the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series to even things at one, the star outfielder strolled past the Sox clubhouse on his way out of Fenway Park blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Following Judge’s trolling, the Red Sox responded by winning the next two games to clinch the series at Yankee Stadium and move on to the American League Championship Series.

Fittingly, the Red Sox celebrated after their 4-3 series-clinching Game 4 victory by blasting the song in the clubhouse, but they weren’t the only ones messing with their rival.

Boston mascot Wally the Green Monster reclaimed Fenway Park after the win, posting a video of himself walking through the concourse blasting “Dirty Water.”

Take a look:

You have to love the fact that this was recorded during the day, meaning he was fully confident the Sox would emerge victorious and he’d be able to launch this harpoon of a tweet.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images