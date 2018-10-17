Warriors Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Golden State Warriors will receive their championship rings and raise their 2017-18 NBA champion banner to the rafters at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in both teams’ season opener.

Thunder superstar point guard Russell Westbrook will not play because of a knee injury, forcing Paul George to shoulder much of the scoring burden against the loaded Warriors. Golden State has its eyes set on winning a third straight championship, a feat last accomplished by the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02.

Here’s how and when to watch Warriors vs. Thunder online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images