Watch Alex Bregman Stare Down Andrew Benintendi Before ALCS Game 5

Had it not been for Andrew Benintendi, Alex Bregman could have been a hero Wednesday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

With the Boston Red Sox holding an 8-6 lead over the Houston Astros with two outs in the bottom half of the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park, Bregman smacked a screaming liner to left field that had a chance to do damage to the scoreboard. That was until Benintendi went full extension to make a sensational diving catch, securing a Boston win in the process.

Bregman evidently isn’t too bitter about how things transpired, as he had a little fun with Benintendi prior to Thursday’s Game 5.

That’s the spirit.

The Astros will need some bounces to go their way in the final ALCS game in Houston, or else the reigning World Series champions could be sent packing.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports