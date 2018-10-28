Watch Beautiful Moment As Everyone At Dodger Stadium Stands Up To Cancer

Cancer is one of the worst things in the world and affects almost every person in some way.

At the end of the fifth inning of Saturday’s World Series Game 4 matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, baseball stopped for a moment as everyone in attendance rose to their feet to honor loved ones who have been afflicted with the dreaded disease.

Everyone in Dodger Stadium, from the fans to even the players on both teams, stood with a sheet of paper saying “I Stand Up For” and filled in a loved one’s name with Andra Day’s “Rise Up” blaring in the background. The World Series is baseball’s biggest stage, but for a moment, the 50,000 plus people in attendance turned their focus to something much bigger.

We will fight and @SU2C together. And we will beat cancer together. pic.twitter.com/B0I2s3YXS5 — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2018

Cancer affects everyone in some way or another, and the moment of everyone in the park coming together for a few minutes portrayed that sentiment beautifully. It doesn’t matter if you’re a professional baseball player or a convenience store worker or something between. We are all people and cancer affects us all in some way.

For a moment, there weren’t Red Sox fans or Dodgers fans, there was only a group of people standing up and fighting together.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images