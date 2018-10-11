Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Dangle, Score Insane Goal Vs. Oilers

David Pastrnak’s mitts are in midseason form.

The Bruins winger scored an absolutely insane goal to tie the game at one in the first period of Boston’s contest against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

With the B’s on the power play, Pastrnak got the puck from Matt Grzelcyk at the top of the left face-off circle. The 22-year-old skated toward the net, slipped the puck between his legs (putting Oilers defenseman Matt Benning in a blender in the process), then deked a few times as he got closer to the crease before burying the puck past Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot.

You’ll probably want to watch this one a few times.

Incredible.

It was Pastrnak’s fourth goal of the season, and easily the most entertaining one so far.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports