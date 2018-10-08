Watch Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Dominate Senators With Two First-Period Goals

BOSTON — The Ottawa Senators have no answer for Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron early in Monday’s Columbus Day matinee at TD Garden.

The veteran center scored a pair of goals in the first period, giving him three total for the season.

Bergeron’s first tally came just 30 seconds into the game when he crashed the net and pounced on a rebound.

His second strike came toward the end of the period during Boston’s second power play of the afternoon. Bergeron received a pass from linemate Brad Marchand and quickly ripped a shot past Sens goalie Mike Condon.

Bergeron got Monday’s home opener off to a great start for the Bruins, who, with a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period, appear well on their way to a fifth straight win over the Senators.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images