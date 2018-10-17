Watch Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Get Huge Ovation In Return Game At TD Garden

BOSTON, Mass. — Gordon Hayward is back.

The star forward had his 2017-18 season derailed after going down with a gruesome lower-leg injury Opening Night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But after extensive rehab and preparation, Hayward was back with his Boston Celtics teammates Tuesday night for the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While TD Garden was rocking throughout player introductions, it’s safe to say Hayward received the most raucous ovation from the Celtics faithful.

You can watch all five Celtic starters get introduced in the video below.

The celtics starting lineup! https://t.co/r4IBjyENik — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 16, 2018

Hayward likely didn’t need any added motivation heading into his return to regular-season action, but one has to imagine the hand he received from his home crowd got him even more juiced up.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports