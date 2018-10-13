Watch Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Score First Goal Of Season Vs. Red Wings

Charlie McAvoy was goalless on the 2018-19 NHL season entering Saturday, but the young defenseman changed that in a big way in the Bruins’ matinee contest against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

McAvoy gave Boston a two-goal advantage with 15:16 left in the second period against the Red Wings. After Patrice Bergeron won an offensive zone faceoff, McAvoy quickly got rid of the puck from the top of the circle through traffic before it deflected off the skate of a Red Wing to light the lamp.

Take a look:

Making it look easy.

McAvoy took part in the goal barrage for the Bruins, who also received a hat trick from David Pastrnak.

