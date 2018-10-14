Watch Conor McGregor Hype Up Cowboys, Catch Passes Before Jaguars Game

Conor McGregor’s break of the limelight didn’t last very long.

The MMA superstar, eight days removed from his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, was at AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. McGregor wasn’t there just to watch the game, however.

Prior to kickoff, McGregor was on the field catching balls and firing up Cowboys players.

Check out this clip:

Now watch him hype up the Cowboys during warmups:

Conor McGregor got HYPED pregame with the Cowboys 📈 pic.twitter.com/0GPAiAzfDv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2018

McGregor clearly left an impression on the players, most notably Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who channeled The Notorious during a first-quarter touchdown celebration.

Ah yes, the “billionaire strut.”

As for when we’ll see the Irish superstar in the Octagon again, your guess is as good as ours. McGregor, however, has made it clear he wants an immediate rematch with Nurmagomedov.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images