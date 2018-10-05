Watch Conor McGregor, Khabib Make Weight To Make UFC 229 Main Event Official

LAS VEGAS — It’s official. UFC 229’s main event is on.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov both made weight at the morning weigh-ins, making their highly-anticipated lightweight championship bout official for Saturday night.

Nurmagomedov wasted no time walking to the scale, as he was the first fighter on the UFC 229 card to make weight, clocking in at 155 pounds.

Khabib weighs in at 155 pounds and silences critics about making weight by being the first to come to the scale. pic.twitter.com/eTHiLbrp6z — NESN (@NESN) October 5, 2018

Conor McGregor was the third-to-last fighter to walk to the scale, and he clocked in at 154.5 pounds before letting out a loud roar.

UFC 229's main event is official as Conor McGregor makes weight. pic.twitter.com/vIPGDSahdS — NESN (@NESN) October 5, 2018

The two lightweight combatants in the co-main event, Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson, also made weight making their critical bout official, as well.

