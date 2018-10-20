Watch David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez Relive 2004 Yankees-Red Sox ALCS

We all know how Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees fans feel about the 2004 American League Championship Series, but what about the players who lived it?

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, two players who were at the center of the greatest comeback in Major League Baseball history, relieved the legendary series Wednesday night during FOX Sports’ MLB postseason coverage. And, well, let’s just say that Rodriguez still hasn’t emotionally overcome what took place during that fateful October.

Check this out:

Say what you want about Rodriguez, but the guy is a great studio analyst. Same goes for “tera-pisst” Ortiz.

Ortiz, like all of Red Sox nation, is looking forward to watching his former team compete in the 2018 World Series. Rodriguez, meanwhile, can take solace in knowing his Yankees already have settled down for the long winter’s nap.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images