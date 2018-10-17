Watch David Ortiz Go Nuts When Jackie Bradley Jr. Hits Grand Slam

Jackie Bradley Jr. caused Boston fans to go absolutely crazy Tuesday night — David Ortiz included.

With the Red Sox leading the Houston Astros 4-2 in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Bradley stepped in and blasted a grand slam to put the game out of reach.

Ortiz, much like most other Sox fans, was pretty jazzed when Bradley hit the slam. The Red Sox legend is on FOX Sports 1’s studio coverage of the playoffs, and cameras were on him as Bradley went scorched earth.

Don’t have your volume on too loud for this one, you’ll thank us later.

Big Papi reacting to that JBJ @RedSox grand slam is everything. pic.twitter.com/lZNUwLmpG8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 17, 2018

The Red Sox now lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Wednesday night.

Photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images