Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Complete Hat Trick Against Red Wings

For the second time this week, TD Garden littered the ice with hats.

The Bruins’ first line kept it rolling Saturday afternoon, a David Pastrnak found the back of the net when he ripped a shot past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier to boost Boston’s lead to four and give the young winger his second career hat trick.

Pastrnak netted his second goal of the game on a Boston power play in the second period with help from Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. The tally also marked the 100th of the 22-year-old’s career.

Pastrnak also got the Bruins on the board in the final minute of the first period. He was deep in Boston’s zone when he took the puck up ice and buried it in the far corner past Bernier with a laser shot.

Filthy.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images