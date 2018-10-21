Watch Dont’a Hightower’s Punt Block Lead To Patriots Touchdown Vs. Bears

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has made plenty of big plays in his career — remember Super Bowl XLIX and LI? — and he made another one in the second half of Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Hightower rushed through the Bears offensive line and blocked a third-quarter punt. Kyle Van Noy eventually scooped up the ball and ran it to the end zone for a Patriots touchdown. The score gave the Pats a 31-24 lead.

Check out the play in the tweet below:

The last Patriots player to return a blocked punt for a touchdown was Tedy Bruschi on Oct. 6, 1996 in a 46-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

This touchdown for Van Noy was the second score on special teams for the Patriots. Cordarrelle Patterson scored a TD on a kickoff return during the second quarter.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images