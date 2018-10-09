Watch Drew Brees Set NFL’s All-Time Passing Yards Record With 62-Yard TD

Monday night was special for Drew Brees.

Going into a Sunday night’s matchup with the Washington Redskins, Brees trailed former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos great, Peyton Manning, by 201 yards for the most passing yards in NFL history.

The 11-time Pro-Bowler didn’t waste much time moving up the record books. With 2:46 left in the second quarter, Brees connected with wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass to eclipse Manning for the all-time record.

Take a look:

The Saints signal-caller also is one touchdown pass away from being the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 touchdowns in his career, with Tom Brady being the most recent to achieve the feat.

Another historic day in the career of one of the games’ best.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK Images