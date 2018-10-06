Watch J.D. Martinez Drill Three-Run Homer In First Inning Of ALDS Game 1

Good news: J.D. Martinez hits dingers in the postseason, too.

The Boston Red Sox quickly got on the board in Game 1 of their American League Division Series tilt with the New York Yankees on Friday thanks to the star slugger.

With runners on first and second and one out, Yankees starter J.A. Happ served up a 2-0, 94 mph fastball to Martinez. The pitch, which was low and in, wasn’t too bad, but Martinez handled it well, lining it just over the Green Monster and into the seats at Fenway Park.

Take a look:

The postseason homer was the fourth of Martinez’s career. He hit two with the Detroit Tigers in 2014 and one with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

