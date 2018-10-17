Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Blast Grand Slam For Red Sox In ALCS Game 3

The Boston Red Sox reminded everybody why they won 108 games in the regular season.

In the eighth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Jackie Bradley Jr. came through in the biggest way against the Houston Astros. With his team up 4-2 and the bases loaded, the center fielder sent a rocket off Roberto Osuna to right field to bust open the game, 8-2.

Take a look:

Damaging.

News spread from Houston to Boston quick, as Celtics fans praised Bradley during Boston’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Fans chanting "JBJ" at the Garden as word spreads about Jackie Bradley's grand slam for the Sox. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 17, 2018

It’s a good time to be a Boston sports fan.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images