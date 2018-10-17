Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Blast Grand Slam For Red Sox In ALCS Game 3

The Boston Red Sox reminded everybody why they won 108 games in the regular season.
In the eighth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Jackie Bradley Jr. came through in the biggest way against the Houston Astros. With his team up 4-2 and the bases loaded, the center fielder sent a rocket off Roberto Osuna to right field to bust open the game, 8-2.
Take a look:
Damaging.
News spread from Houston to Boston quick, as Celtics fans praised Bradley during Boston’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.
It’s a good time to be a Boston sports fan.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
