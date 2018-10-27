Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Crush Eighth-Inning, Game-Tying Homer In Game 3

Many believed Jackie Bradley Jr. would be the odd-man out when the 2018 World Series shifted to the National League park.

Well, anyone who possessed this line of thought looks pretty darn foolish now.

Not only did Bradley start Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Boston Red Sox center fielder also continued his postseason heroics in dramatic fashion. With the Dodgers clinging to a 1-0 lead over the Red Sox in the top half of the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium, Bradley evened the score with a towering solo shot off star closer Kenley Jansen.

Bradley has been putting on a clutch-hitting masterclass in these playoffs, as his dinger in Game 3 comes on the heels of three monumental hits in Boston’s American League Championship Series victory over the Houston Astros in which JBJ was named ALCS MVP.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports