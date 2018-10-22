Watch Jaguars Fan Knock Out Texans Fan With This Brutal Sucker Punch

Things got pretty ugly Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

And no, we’re not just talking about how the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 3-4 after losing to the Houston Texans.

At one point during the Jags’ third straight loss, a Jacksonville fan knocked out a Texans fan with brutal sucker punch. The Texans fan fell face-first on the ground, and a scuffle ensued.

(You can click here to watch video of the fight, courtesy of Jacksonville native Richard Elliott.)

Classy stuff.

What sparked this altercation remains unclear. A quick scanning of the video’s comments section reveals accusations of racist remarks, throwing of beer and overall obnoxiousness. Some claim the Texans fan was the primary instigator, while others claim unruly Jaguars fans caused tempers to flare.

Again, those are just Facebook comments.

What’s crystal however, is that the Jaguars look like a shell of the team that beat the New England Patriots in Week 2. Starting quarterback Blake Bortles was benched against the Texans, and Jacksonville’s typically stout defense has looked vulnerable in recent weeks.

Perhaps all that trash talk after Week 2 was a bit premature.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images