Watch Jayson Tatum Wink At Joel Embiid After Cementing Celtics’ Win Vs. 76ers

In the matchup of franchise cornerstone players, Jayson Tatum keeps winning against Joel Embiid.
Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points in Boston’s 105-87 opening night win over Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Two of them came in the fourth quarter when Tatum crossed up Embiid and hit a midrange jumper that banked off the glass.
After making the shot, Tatum stared down Embiid and gave him a little wink. Check it out in the video below:
Tatum and Embiid worked out a lot together over the summer, and both talked plenty of trash. Tatum reminded Embiid that Boston beat Philly 4-1 in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals series.
The 76ers need to find a way to slow down Tatum or they will continue to struggle against the C’s. Tatum has scored 20-plus points in six straight games versus the Sixers, including the playoffs, and Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games against Philly.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
