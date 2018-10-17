Watch Jerry Jones Brag A Bunch In Mic’d Up Video With Conor McGregor

Jerry Jones sure loves that monstrosity he built in Dallas.

The Cowboys owner had UFC superstar Conor McGregor on hand for his team’s 40-7 trouncing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. McGregor hyped up the cowboys, dished out whiskey and caught balls on the field — it was a proper good time.

But The Notorious also got an earful from Jones about how awesome AT&T Stadium. Check out this mic’d up video from NFL Films:

We know, Jerry: Your stadium is, like, so humongous big.

As for McGregor, he looked surprisingly upbeat for being just days removed from getting his butt kicked by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The defeat clearly hasn’t fazed the 30-year-old Irish megastar, as he’s already pleading with UFC president Dana White for an immediate rematch with Nurmagomedov.

And who knows? Perhaps McGregor vs. Khabib 2 will take place at Jerry World and we’ll get another collision between two of the sports world’s biggest hardos.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images