Watch Josh Gordon Make Impressive Grab To Score First TD With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh Gordon is making his mark, folks.

The wideout made his first touchdown reception with the New England Patriots on Thursday, and he did it in impressive fashion.

With under 10 minutes to go in the Pats’ Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, New England was looking to swell their 24-17 lead.

Tom Brady dropped back and had plenty of time, but none of his receivers could get open. Once under a little duress, Brady uncorked a 34-yard pass to Gordon, who was in double coverage. That was nary a worry, however, as Gordon made a great grab to put his team up 31-17 after the extra point.

Take a look:

Gordon was active for his first game as a member of the Patriots during Week 4, and it looks like he’s starting to cement himself in Brady’s circle of trust.

