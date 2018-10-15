Watch Julian Edelman Score First Touchdown Since 2016 AFC Championship Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman looks as if he hasn’t missed a beat.

The New England Patriots wide receiver found the back of the end zone in the opening minutes of Sunday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Edelman caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady on 3rd-and-10, his first since the 2016 AFC Championship game.

Oh, he also had time to adjust his glove before catching the floater.

Take a look:

His surgically-repaired ACL seems to be just fine.

The score extended New England’s lead to 17-6.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images