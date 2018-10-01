Watch LeBron James’ (Underwhelming) First Highlights In Lakers Uniform

Here’s proof LeBron James actually is a Los Angeles Laker.

The NBA superstar appeared in his first preseason game with his new team Sunday night at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, Calif. The Denver Nuggets have the distinction of being the first team to oppose James’ Lakers, and the NBA marked the occasion with some highlights.

James scored his first field goal as a Laker from way downtown.

James played just 15 minutes Sunday, scoring nine points, and adding three rebounds and three assists. Here are some other highlights James produced.

LeBron James puts up 9 PTS, 3 AST, 3 REB in his @Lakers #NBAPreseason debut in San Diego. #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/MhdQZVUh5u — NBA (@NBA) October 1, 2018

We’ll admit these highlights are modest and promise there are better ones to come.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images