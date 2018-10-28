Watch Mitch Moreland Crush 437-Foot Three-Run Homer In World Series Game 3

Mitch Moreland wasn’t in the Boston Red Sox’s starting lineup Saturday night, but that didn’t stop the veteran first baseman from making an impact in Game 4 of the World Series.

With the Red Sox trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium, manager Alex Cora sent Moreland to the plate in the pitcher’s spot with two runners on and two outs. Moreland wasted no time in the at-bat, as he sent the first pitch he saw from Ryan Mason deep into the right field bleachers.

BOSTON ANSWERS! Mitch Moreland hits a pinch-hit 3-run homer to pull the Red Sox within 1 run. pic.twitter.com/FO7uzuVDL1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2018

437 feet on that homer. 110 mph exit velocity. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 28, 2018

Moreland hadn’t touched ’em all since Aug. 22 entering Saturday, but the 2018 All-Star picked an opportune time to break free of his home run drought.

