Watch Mookie Betts, Red Sox Outfield Go Berserk After World Series Final Out

The Boston Red Sox had one of the best outfields in the game in 2018, and now they’re World Series champions.

The trio of Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. locked things down all campaign and became a renowned trio in Major League Baseball.

All three were on the field for the final out of Game 5 of the Fall Classic, and understandably were pretty stoked the moment they clinched.

Check out these videos of them hauling keister to the infield after Chris Sale stuck out Manny Machado.

IT’S TIME TO PARTYYY! pic.twitter.com/myU7mswXcY — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

They sure earned it.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images