Watch Patriots’ Dont’a Hightower Pick Off Patrick Mahomes In First Quarter

FOXBORO, Mass. — Dont’a Hightower kept the Patriots’ interception streak alive Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ second drive of the game, Hightower dropped into coverage and picked off an unsuspecting Patrick Mahomes on a pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce. His interception marked New England’s sixth straight game with a pick.

The linebacker ran it back 27 yards to the 4-yard line before being tackled.

Take a look:

The interception marked just the first of Hightower’s career in the regular season. He had one in 2014 during the playoffs.

Running back Sony Michel then scored the touchdown on the ensuing play, giving the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just under five minutes left to play in the opening quarter.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images