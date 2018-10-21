Watch Patriots’ Jonathan Jones Make Impressive Interception Vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears desperately needed a score early in the fourth quarter of their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, but Jonathan Jones had other ideas.

With the Patriots leading 31-24, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky launched a deep ball to Anthony Miller that, if caught, would’ve put Chicago a few yards from the goal line.

Instead, Jones leaped and grabbed the ball with one hand, bringing it down and corralling it with his other hand for the impressive INT.

Take a look:

Tom Brady and the Patriots offense made good use of the pick, as they drove down the field and scored to go ahead 38-24.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images